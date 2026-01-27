CommVault Systems, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $17.78 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $11.02 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CommVault Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.22 million or $1.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.5% to $313.83 million from $262.63 million last year.

CommVault Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 305 M To $ 308 M Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.177 B To $ 1.180 B

