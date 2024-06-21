Is CommVault Systems (CVLT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Commvault Systems (CVLT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Commvault Systems is one of 618 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Commvault Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLT's full-year earnings has moved 18.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CVLT has returned 47.9% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 24.9%. As we can see, Commvault Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is American Superconductor (AMSC). The stock has returned 119.9% year-to-date.

In American Superconductor's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 64% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Commvault Systems belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.5% so far this year, meaning that CVLT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, American Superconductor belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. This 30-stock industry is currently ranked #174. The industry has moved +13.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Commvault Systems and American Superconductor as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.