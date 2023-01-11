CommVault Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CVLT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.56, changing hands as low as $53.20 per share. CommVault Systems Inc shares are currently trading down about 14.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CVLT's low point in its 52 week range is $50.26 per share, with $70.8684 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.31.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MOG
Funds Holding SAF
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PWRM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.