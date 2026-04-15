Community Trust Bancorp Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $27.19 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $21.97 million, or $1.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $87.76 million from $82.05 million last year.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $27.19 Mln. vs. $21.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $87.76 Mln vs. $82.05 Mln last year.

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