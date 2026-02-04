Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Price Target Increased by 11.89% to 70.38

The average one-year price target for Community Trust Bancorp (NasdaqGS:CTBI) has been revised to $70.38 / share. This is an increase of 11.89% from the prior estimate of $62.90 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $72.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.04% from the latest reported closing price of $63.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Trust Bancorp. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 7.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTBI is 0.07%, an increase of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 13,710K shares. The put/call ratio of CTBI is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Community Trust & Investment holds 1,966K shares representing 10.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 63.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 522K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 4.02% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 453K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 423K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 47.63% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 398K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing a decrease of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 3.65% over the last quarter.

