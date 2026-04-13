Community Trust Adds 122,541 Shares of CTBI

Key Points

Community Trust & Investment Company added 122,541 shares of CTBI; estimated trade value is $7.45 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value rose by $15.74 million, reflecting both the share increase and stock price movement.

Fund now holds 2,088,088 shares of CTBI, valued at $126.79 million at quarter end.

CTBI accounts for 6.89% of the fund's AUM, ranking it among the fund's largest positions.

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 13, 2026, Community Trust & Investment Company increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 122,541 shares. The estimated transaction value was $7.45 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund finished the quarter with 2,088,088 CTBI shares, with the position’s value rising by $15.74 million over the period.

What else to know

CTBI remains a core holding, representing 6.89% of fund AUM after the buy.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:NVDA: $126.87 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $105.80 million (5.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $96.44 million (5.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:MSFT: $88.48 million (4.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $70.82 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of April 10, 2026, CTBI shares were priced at $64.63, up 45.8% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 14.37 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $270.16 million Net Income (TTM) $98.06 million Dividend Yield 3.21% Price (as of market close 04-10-2026) $64.63

Company Snapshot

Provides commercial and personal banking services, including deposits, loans, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and insurance products across Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

Generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending and deposit activities, as well as fee-based income from trust, investment, and ancillary banking services.

Serves small and mid-sized businesses, individual consumers, and institutional clients in regional markets, focusing on community banking relationships.

Community Trust Bancorp is a regional financial institution with a diversified product offering and a strong presence in its core markets.

What this transaction means for investors

CTBI ranks among Community Trust & Investment’s top holdings, alongside better-known names such as Nvidia, Alphabet, and Apple. The recent buy was a modest 6% increase, likely reflecting a routine portfolio-rebalancing transaction.

Community Trust Bancorp was founded in 1903 as Pikeville National Bank and now operates over 80 branches throughout Appalachia. In the banking world, it’s not unusual for the bank’s wealth management division -- which manages its clients’ investments -- to invest in its parent company’s stock. After all, it’s natural for managers to favor companies they know well.

With a dividend yield of 3.21% and a history of regular increases, it’s an attractive option for investors who value dividends as part of their long-term growth strategy or a quarterly source of income. Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future returns, and bank stocks tend to be cyclical. Investors should do their due diligence regarding other metrics besides dividend yield before adding it to their own portfolios.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.