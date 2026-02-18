Community Health Systems Swings To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $110 million or $0.81 per share, compared to a net loss of $70 million or $0.53 per share for the same period in 2024.

Excluding the adjusting items, net income was $0.00 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.42 per share last year.

Net operating revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2025, totaled $3.106 billion, a 4.9 percent decrease compared to $3.265 billion for the same period in 2024. On a same-store basis, net operating revenues increased 2.1 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.