Community Health Systems Swings To Profit In Q4

February 18, 2026 — 04:40 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $110 million or $0.81 per share, compared to a net loss of $70 million or $0.53 per share for the same period in 2024.

Excluding the adjusting items, net income was $0.00 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.42 per share last year.

Net operating revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2025, totaled $3.106 billion, a 4.9 percent decrease compared to $3.265 billion for the same period in 2024. On a same-store basis, net operating revenues increased 2.1 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

