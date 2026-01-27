Community Financial System, Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $54.42 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $49.79 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Community Financial System, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $59.55 million or $1.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $215.45 million from $196.29 million last year.

Community Financial System, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54.42 Mln. vs. $49.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $215.45 Mln vs. $196.29 Mln last year.

