Community Financial System, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Details

Community Financial System, Inc. announces a conference call on April 29, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.

Community Financial System, Inc. will hold a conference call on April 29, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating performance for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. CEO Dimitar Karaivanov and incoming CFO Marya Wlos will provide an overview of the company's results, which will be released prior to the market opening on the same day. Participants can join via conference call or a webcast, with details provided in the press release. The company, which operates a range of financial services including banking and insurance, will also archive the call on its website for one year.

Potential Positives

The scheduledearnings conference calldemonstrates Community Financial System, Inc.'s commitment to transparency and communication with investors, which can enhance investor trust and engagement.

The transition of leadership with Marya Wlos stepping in as Chief Financial Officer signals a continuation of management stability and may inspire confidence among stakeholders.

Community Financial System, Inc. is highlighted as a significant player in the financial services industry with its banking subsidiary being among the top 100 largest institutions in the U.S., illustrating its market presence and competitive position.

Potential Negatives

Transition of the Chief Financial Officer role may indicate internal instability or potential strategic shifts that investors might view as concerning.

FAQ

When is the Community Financial Systemearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access theearnings conference call

You can access the call via conference call dial-in or through a simultaneous webcast.

What is the conference call dial-in number?

The conference call dial-in number is 1-833-630-0464 for the U.S. and Canada, or 1-412-317-1809 for international access.

Where can I find the company's financial results?

The financial results will be available in the 'News' section of the Company's website before the market opens on April 29, 2025.

Who will present during the conference call?

Dimitar Karaivanov, CEO, and Marya Wlos, incoming CFO, will present the Company’s first quarter 2025 results.

Full Release



SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) invites you to participate in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.











Event:









Earnings Conference Call – First Quarter 2025





























When:









Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time





























How:









By conference call or from a simultaneous web cast





























Access:









Conference Call Dial-In:









1-833-630-0464





















1-412-317-1809 –



Outside the U.S. & Canada































Webcast:



https://app.webinar.net/OyoNkJ8Q5nX





















Dimitar Karaivanov, Chief Executive Officer and President, along with Marya Wlos, incoming Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Joseph E. Sutaris, who will subsequently transition to Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations effective March 31, 2025, will provide an overview of the Company's first quarter 2025 results. The management presentation will last approximately 15 minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion.





The Company's results for the quarter will be released before the market opens on April 29, 2025, and will also be available in the 'News' section of the Company's website at



https://communityfinancialsystem.com



.





The call will also be archived on the Company's website for one year and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.







About Community Financial System, Inc.







Community Financial System, Inc. is a diversified financial services company that is focused on four main business lines – banking, employee benefit services, insurance services and wealth management services. Its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., is among the country’s 100 largest banking institutions with over $16 billion in assets and operates approximately 200 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. The Company’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration, and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. The Company’s OneGroup NY, Inc. subsidiary is a top 66 U.S. insurance agency. The Company also offers comprehensive financial planning, trust administration and wealth management services through its Wealth Management operating unit. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company’s stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about the Company visit



www.cbna.com



or



www.communityfinancialsystem.com



.





For further information contact:





Joseph Sutaris,





E.V.P. and Chief Financial Officer





(315) 445-7396



