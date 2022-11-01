Veterans@Nasdaq brings together employees who have served or currently serve in the military, military families and their supporters from all over the world.

We asked members of Veterans@Nasdaq to share their unique experiences of being part of the military and/or military family, and how it’s played a role in how they show up as a leader in today’s evolving world.

Jill Malandrino, Global Markets Report at Nasdaq and former lead of Veterans@Nasdaq shares her experience community building for veterans in today’s technology-dependent world.

Talk to us about your role at Nasdaq and what a typical day entails for you.

There is no typical day at Nasdaq, especially for what we do at TradeTalks, Nasdaq’s number one social and digital program with a focus on options and derivatives-related content, market structure, cryptocurrency, machine learning, artificial intelligence and ESG. The volume and diversity of guests make each interview unique, and I have the opportunity to learn something new every day.

Why did you decide to join Veterans@Nasdaq?

As the daughter of a Vietnam veteran, advocacy is something that my family has always been passionate about. Having a team of veterans and advocates allows for diversification of ideas, support and programming.

If you are an ally, how have you supported veterans?

As a family, we have participated in numerous community campaigns and initiatives. Community building for veterans helps to foster an inclusive environment, particularly for older veterans where their connections are more grassroots compared to younger generations that leverage digital communications more frequently. My mom and I are members of the women’s auxiliary unit of my dad’s VFW and our family support veteran initiatives in their local hometown of Howell, NJ. 4:00 is when my dad is being honored in the Howell Twp Wall of Heroes: https://www.twp.howell.nj.us/321/Veterans-Corner

How can companies better support veterans?

Veterans transitioning from military life to civilian and corporate life can be very challenging. Service life is structured and strictly works up the chain of command, while in corporate life, especially at Nasdaq, you have the opportunity to meet with our CEO and C-Suite. In the military, that would be like meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and that doesn’t happen. Helping veterans understand their voice is welcome to be heard is key. Providing mentoring and support resources to help them navigate this new world is the key to keeping them encouraged and engaged.

What leadership skill is most important in today’s changing world?

The ability to anticipate, adapt, and execute in today’s fast-paced, technology-dependent climate, is paramount for effective leadership. Articulating a clear long-term strategy, while acknowledging short-term tactical pivots is the foundation for success while in service, the corporate world, or building a veteran community or business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.