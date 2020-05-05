Communication and Connection in Reemergence

As we transition into a new normal, we grapple with both professional and personal adjustments. We reached out to a few thought leaders who are experts on guiding organizations through times of change, coping with uncertainty and maintaining performance.

We spoke with Andy Molinsky, Professor at Brandeis University’s International Business School. He is an expert in getting out of your comfort zone when coming across challenging jobs in work and personal life. His work is cited in HBR, the Financial Times, Boston Globe and NPR.

How has the new remote environment changed the way we work?

It depends on your job. I imagine there isn’t a big change for novelists, for example - unless, of course, they work in coffee shops, which are no longer open, or have small kids now running around the house while they’re trying to write. For others, the shift has been profound – like clergy having to perform life cycle events and religious services online or teachers having to suddenly move to a virtual classroom. And then for others, I imagine it’s somewhere in the middle.

What were some of the biggest challenges and opportunities we as a workforce had to overcome?

Beyond the obvious challenges of job loss, stress and anxiety, I think one of the biggest challenges has been the loss of spontaneous communication at work. These little interactions - like when we happily have a quick chat with a friend in the hallway or connect with colleagues over a conversation in the breakroom – are such key parts of our everyday experience at work. These micro-moments are essential for building and maintaining relationships, for getting quick feedback on an idea, for learning something new, and sometimes just for having a bit of fun. It’s hard to replicate this spontaneity and serendipity virtually when you have to schedule a virtual call to connect. The flow is completely different.

How can companies best prepare employees for the new normal and re-emergence into physical work environments while social distancing?

Obviously, for many, the notion of personal safety will be top of mind, and companies need to take great care to make sure they’re doing everything they can to minimize risk, to set up systems and processes that protect the health and wellbeing of their employees, and that they communicate openly and honestly about it.

What are some of the most effective communication tactics to use in remote environments?

Remote environments can be awkward - it’s unusual to stare at another person’s disembodied head for long periods. We often can feel distant or detached or disengaged working in the “virtual” setting when the “real” setting - where we actually are at the moment - impinges upon us, in the form of a doorbell, or a dog bark, or a child asking for you to make them lunch. I think it’s key to find ways to blend the virtual environment with the real environment - and make that virtual setting feel as natural and authentic as possible So, if the dog barks, for example, I laugh and acknowledge it. If I hear someone else’s kids yelling in the background, I might use that as an opportunity to ask about their kids and share that I have kids too and am balancing work and family life myself during this time. This is one way you can try to replicate those spontaneous, personal conversations that are so often missing from an online interaction.