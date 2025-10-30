CommScope Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates on Solid Top-Line Improvement

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM reported strong third-quarter 2025 results, wherein both bottom and top lines surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly revenues increased more than 50% year over year, driven by solid demand across all segments. Management’s strong focus on innovations, strategic expansions and core business also drove the top line.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations in the September quarter was $106.9 million or 38 cents per share against a net loss of $96.7 million or a loss of 52 cents per share a year ago, primarily driven by solid revenues.



Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $172 million or 62 cents per share against an adjusted net loss of $13.2 million or a loss of 6 cents per share in the prior year. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents.

Revenues

Consolidated revenues improved to $1.63 billion from $1.08 billion a year ago, driven by stronger sales in all the segments. Revenues surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.



Revenues in the Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS) segment were up 51.1% to $1.11 billion, backed by the strong cloud and datacenter growth, including GenAI projects. Sales in the Ruckus segment increased 15.2% year over year to $178.5 million, driven by solid demand for Ruckus WiFi solutions and an improved channel inventory position. Sales in the Access Network Solutions (ANS) segment were $337.8 million compared with $190.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The 77.2% year-over-year growth was driven by higher sales of Access technologies and broadband networks solutions.



Region-wise, revenues in the United States increased 70.7% year over year to $1.22 billion. Europe, the Middle East and Africa reported revenues of $167.6 million, up 5.2% year over year. Asia Pacific revenues were $162.8 million, up 28.6% year over year. Caribbean and Latin American revenues fell 4.8% year over year to $45.2 million, while revenues from Canada were down 0.3% year over year to $34.1 million.

Other Details

Gross profit improved to $667.8 million from $435.1 million in the year-ago quarter due to higher revenues. Total operating expenses rose to $375.5 million from $337.3 million owing to higher SG&A and R&D costs. Nevertheless, operating income increased to $300.9 million from $102.2 million due to top-line growth. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $402.5 million from $204.2 million a year ago.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the third quarter, CommScope generated $151.4 million cash from operations compared with $122.2 million in the prior year. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had $705.3 million in cash and cash equivalents with $7.25 billion long-term debt. Free cash flow for the reported quarter was $135.0 million. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had no outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility and had a borrowing capacity of $576.5 million.



For the full year, management currently expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.3-$1.35 billion compared to $1.15-$1.2 billion estimated earlier.

Zacks Rank

CommScope currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

