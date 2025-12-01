CommScope Soars 251.5% in Six Months: How to Play the Stock?

CommScope Holdings Company, Inc. COMM shares have gained 251.5% in the past six months compared with the Communication Infrastructure industry’s growth of 83.6%. The stock has also outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500’s growth during this period.



It has also outperformed its competitors, such as Corning Incorporated GLW and Ubiquiti Inc UI. Corning has surged 65.8%, while Ubiquiti has gained 41.2% year to date.

Key Growth Drivers for COMM

CommScope is benefiting from healthy demand in multiple segments. The company’s Access Network Solutions (ANS) segment registered a 77% year-over-year surge in net sales in Q3. In the ANS segment, the company offers a comprehensive product suite of DOCSIS 3.1, 3.1 and 4.0 solutions. It is benefiting from the ongoing DOCSIS upgrade cycle and the deployment of DOCSIS 4.0 amplifier and node products.



Strong demand for WiFi 7 products and subscription services is boosting the RUCKUS segment growth. Large private ventures are steadily deploying COMM’s T670 outdoor Wi-Fi access points. The company has secured U.S. federal government certification, allowing sales to government agencies.



RUCKUS switches effectively match the requirements of next-generation wireless and IoT networks, while the cloud-based RUCKUS AI delivers exceptional network visibility. These factors are driving adoption among mobile service operators.

COMM Gains From Portfolio Optimization

The Connectivity and Cable Solutions segment, which recorded 51% year-over-year growth, continued to be a major cash flow generator. CommScope plans to divest the segment to Amphenol Corporation (APH) for $10.5 billion. As of Sept. 30, 2025, it held $705.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $7.25 billion in long-term debt. The transaction will allow the company to deliver capital to shareholders and improve its leverage situation.



In 2025, the company also divested its Outdoor Wireless Networks segment and the Distributed Antenna Systems business unit. Such actions to optimize the portfolio and reduce debt burden will likely strengthen its business model and deliver long-term sustainable growth.

COMM’s Strong Focus on Innovation

CommScope’s RUCKUS network recently introduced the RUCKUS MDU (Multi-Dwelling Unit) suite. The integrated RUCKUS DSE AI assistant and Wi-Fi 7 access points ensure intelligent network management, low latency and high reliability. The company is also collaborating with Nokia to simplify and accelerate fiber-to-the-home deployments across the Asia-Pacific. Strong emphasis on innovation allows it to hold a competitive edge over other major industry players, such as Corning, Ubiquiti and Amphenol.

COMM’s Estimate Revision Trend

COMM is currently witnessing a downtrend in estimate revisions. Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased 27.13% to $1.64 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 has increased 33.95% to $2.17.



Key Valuation Metric of COMM

COMM appears to be relatively cheaper compared to the industry but above its mean. Going by the price/sales ratio, the company shares currently trade at 0.69 forward sales, lower than 0.99 for the industry but above its mean of 0.25.



End Note

Its extensive and differentiated portfolio and emphasis on innovation support a dominant position in the communication infrastructure industry. Continued portfolio expansion and healthy demand across multiple end markets are driving growth. Upward estimate revision underscores growing investors’ confidence in the stock’s growth potential. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CommScope appears to be a good investment option right now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

