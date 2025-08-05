CommScope Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Revenue Growth

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results, wherein both bottom and top lines surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s revenues increased year over year, driven by solid demand across all segments. Management’s strong focus on innovations, strategic expansions and core business also drove the top line.

On a GAAP basis, net income in the June quarter was $14.7 million, or 6 cents per share compared to an income of $28.2 million, or 13 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Despite top-line improvement, the decline was due to higher operating expenses and income tax expenses.



Non-GAAP net income was $119.4 million or 44 cents per share compared to net income of $8.6 million or 3 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20 cents.

Revenues for the reported quarter were $1.38 billion, up from $1.05 billion a year ago, driven by stronger sales in all the segments. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $129 million.



Revenues in the Connectivity and Cable Solutions segment were up 20.2% to $875.4 million from $728.4 million in the year-ago quarter, backed by the strong cloud and datacenter growth, including GenAI projects. Sales in the Ruckus segment increased 47% year over year to $190 million, driven by solid demand for Ruckus WiFi solutions and growing demand in AI native data center vertical. Sales in the Access Network Solutions (ANS) segment were $322 million compared with $195 million in the year-ago quarter. The 65% year-over-year growth was backed by high demand for DOCSIS 4.0 products and higher license sales.



Region-wise, revenues in the United States increased 48.5% year over year to $1.01 billion. Europe, the Middle East and Africa reported revenues of $144.7 million, up 5% year over year. Asia Pacific revenues were $145.7 million, up 4.8% year over year. Caribbean and Latin American revenues fell 9.4% year over year to $47.5 million, while revenues from Canada were down 9.7% year over year to $39.1 million.

Gross profit improved to $591.7 million from $399 million in the year-ago quarter. Total operating expenses rose to $366 million from $316 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating income totaled $236 million compared to $91.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $337.8 million compared with $188.7 million a year ago.

In the second quarter, CommScope generated $77.1 million in cash from operations compared with a cash generation of $50.8 million in the prior year quarter. As of June 30, 2025, the company had $571.1 million in cash and cash equivalents with $7.24 billion in long-term debt.

For the full year, management currently expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.15-$1.2 billion compared to $995-$1,045 million estimated earlier. Core operating income is expected in the range of $765-805 million compared to $629-665 million expected earlier.



The company inked a definitive agreement to divest the CCS business to Amphenol for $10.5 billion. The all-cash transaction is expected to be completed by the first half of 2026.

