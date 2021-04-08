CommScope Plans To Spin-off Home Networks Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) said that it plans to spin-off its Home Networks business. It expects to complete the separation by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

CommScope will continue to be led by Chuck Treadway, president and CEO, and its current management team.

Upon completion of the separation, Joe Chow, Home Networks senior vice president, will become the chief executive officer of the stand-alone Home Networks company. The Board of Directors, management, company name and headquarters will be announced after they are finalized.

The new, independent company is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange upon completion of the separation.

