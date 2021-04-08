Markets
COMM

CommScope Plans To Spin-off Home Networks Business - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) said that it plans to spin-off its Home Networks business. It expects to complete the separation by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

CommScope will continue to be led by Chuck Treadway, president and CEO, and its current management team.

Upon completion of the separation, Joe Chow, Home Networks senior vice president, will become the chief executive officer of the stand-alone Home Networks company. The Board of Directors, management, company name and headquarters will be announced after they are finalized.

The new, independent company is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange upon completion of the separation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COMM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular