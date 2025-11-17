CommScope Holding (COMM) Price Target Increased by 15.25% to 23.12

The average one-year price target for CommScope Holding (NasdaqGS:COMM) has been revised to $23.12 / share. This is an increase of 15.25% from the prior estimate of $20.06 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.70 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.78% from the latest reported closing price of $16.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in CommScope Holding. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 15.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMM is 0.20%, an increase of 14.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 225,283K shares. The put/call ratio of COMM is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Monarch Alternative Capital holds 10,380K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,000K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 44.05% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,818K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,868K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 67.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,454K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,512K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,612K shares , representing an increase of 16.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 30.47% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,472K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares , representing an increase of 57.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 7.01% over the last quarter.

