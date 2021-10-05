CommScope (COMM) Upgrades Home Network With Latest Solutions

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM has unveiled two avant-garde home networking solutions — ARRIS SURFboard G34 and G36 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and Wi-Fi 6 routers. The groundbreaking products have been specifically designed to power and upgrade a customer’s home network with enhanced coverage and capacity on the back of future-proof Wi-Fi 6 technology.



At a time when technological innovation has become the need of the hour; solid network connection along with superior bandwidth and customer satisfaction holds utmost importance for establishing a revamped connectivity infrastructure. Against this backdrop, CommScope’s latest product launches will foster a smart home network with optimum performance, integrated with the new-age DOCSIS 3.1 and Wi-Fi 6 technologies.



Over the years, the Hickory, NC-based company has been developing solutions to support the wireline and wireless network convergence. Industry tailwinds, including 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage, and the expansion of optical fiber networks, drive its growth momentum. ARRIS Home Network Management products are known for streamlining the delivery, management and support of advanced subscriber services.



CommScope’s shares have gained 39.4% against the industry’s decline of 14.2% in the past year.

The innovative Home Network Management solutions help operators to minimize day-to-day operational overheads on the back of efficient subscriber experience management. The services provide a unified view of subscriber networks with consistent connectivity across business operations and create revenue streams for maximum profitability. ARRIS SURFboard G34 and G36 are two such solutions, which keep up with the modern in-home network service and technology.



The ARRIS SURFboard G34 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and Wi-Fi 6 router is equipped with four 1-Gigabit Ethernet ports and dual-concurrent AX3000 Wi-Fi for exceptional speeds of up to 1 Gbps. The AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 technology enables customers to participate in video conference calls, stream multiple 4K ultra-HD videos and play online games at top speeds. It is compatible with major U.S. cable Internet providers such as Xfinity and Cox.



Meanwhile, the ARRIS SURFboard G36 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and Wi-Fi 6 router is equipped with a dedicated 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port plus four 1-Gigabit ports. It has a built-in AX3000 Wi-Fi that boosts customer devices to function at peak performance with speeds up to 1.2 Gbps. Both G34 and G36 boast a hassle-free configuration with the SURFboard Central mobile app, which facilitates users to seamlessly manage and customize their home networks.



Apart from easy home Wi-Fi network configuration, the application lets users set parental controls and arrange guest network Wi-Fi access for visitors. It can review all the connected devices, while monitoring the overall health of the user network on a real-time basis. Thanks to such robust characteristics, both G34 and G36 can support the accretive demands of today’s home networking technology. The devices are currently available on Amazon and SURFboard.com, with prices set at $279 MSRP and $299 MSRP for G34 and G36, respectively.



CommScope aims to pursue strategies focused on reducing operational costs and optimizing the overall cost structure. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the long-term industry growth trends, including fiber and mobility, IoT, and low latency. The company is also strengthening its customer relationships and competitive position, thereby, paving the way for a healthy mobility solutions business, as communications service providers continue to build out their networks to increase capacity and coverage.

