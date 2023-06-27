CommScope (COMM) Unveils AI-Driven Converged Network Solutions

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently introduced an advanced suite of AI-powered networking solutions. This will likely augment the channel partner’s capabilities to deliver best-in-class connectivity per the varied requirements of the customers and support the complex operational demands of IT enterprises.



The suite includes three distinct solutions, namely Network as a Service, ‘RUCKUS One’ and multi-access public and private solution. The Network as a Service program introduces a subscription-based operational and financial model for businesses, eliminating the need for upfront investments in network equipment. The enterprises can leverage the technical expertise of RUCKUS Networks and its channel partners to outsource various lifecycle operations. Additionally, users can also utilize CommScope Financial Services, which offers a range of financing options to align payment plans with customers' operating budgets.



There is an increasing interest from several service providers and organizations in establishing both 4G/5G and WIFI networks to ensure optimum connectivity for a diverse set of use cases. Addressing this requirement, the AI-driven cloud-based network solution ‘RUCKUS One’ facilitates streamlined management of converged networks across multi-access and private networks through network assurance, service delivery and business intelligence in a unified dashboard.



The multi-access public and private solution mitigates complexities regarding the deployment and management of networks, enabling smooth integration of private cellular and other applications with enterprises’ existing IP network infrastructure. This solution empowers businesses to create a converged network ecosystem. It allows businesses to incorporate private cellular networks exclusively or in combination with a wide range of network access technologies, such as Wi-Fi, IoT, wired and more.



Such coveted products are likely to prove beneficial for the long-term growth of the company. CommScope aims to be a preferred partner for all telecommunications businesses, as the entire industry moves toward 5G. Operators are moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network. CommScope is dedicated to developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technology.



With the enterprise market moving toward more cloud-based and hyperscale data centers, the company is actively in talks with numerous key customers. This augurs well for its long-term growth prospects. It continues to be one of the leading suppliers of intelligent antenna platforms for FirstNet deployments.



The company also announced an initiative, CommScope NEXT. It is a multi-faceted program to drive future growth that outpaces the market, optimizes business processes and unlocks shareholder value. Despite the ongoing global supply chain challenges, CommScope expects to capitalize on industry tailwinds such as the demand for 5G and the increased adoption of HELIAX SkyBlox to meet the demand for network upgrades while helping operators to put reliable mobile networks in place.



The stock has lost 24.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 23.8%.



CommScope currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



