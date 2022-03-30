CommScope (COMM) Platform to Improve TELUS' Customer Service

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM has announced that it will provide TELUS TU, a leading service provider in Canada, with its cloud-based ECO Service Management platform to manage its connected home consumer premises equipment (CPE).



The innovative platform and integrated applications give service providers visibility into the home network and the ability to automate subscriber devices.



With this, service providers can maximize customer satisfaction and accelerate the time to market for next-generation subscriber services.



The platform enables management of devices and services, integration with external systems and service management applications that enhance customer support and operations.



The platform will provide TELUS with the ability to automate the management of CommScope and third-party CPE devices. It will allow TU to improve the customer experience and create efficiency that will reduce the overall operating costs.



TELUS will be able to remotely upgrade applications and deploy new services. It will be able to manage its connected CPE devices with greater efficiency using advanced protocols supported by the ECO platform.



CommScope is considered a global leader in service management technology. The Hickory, NC-based company has almost 80 million CPE devices under this platform’s management globally.



CommScope is likely to benefit from industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks.



The stock has lost 47% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 50.5%.



COMM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



