CommScope (COMM) Partners ViacomCBS for Content Distribution

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently announced that ViacomCBS VIAC has launched FAVE and migrated its DABL and select SHOWTIME linear channels from satellite to Content Delivery Network (CDN) IP distribution using the CommScope DigiCipher Streaming system.



ViacomCBS is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The move represents the first ViacomCBS services to be fully transitioned from satellite to CDN IP.



The CommScope DigiCipher Streaming distribution system includes the ME-7000 HEVC encoding, TME-2020 multiplexing/encryption, VDP-1000 packaging, BNC network management and DSR-4470 IRDs. The DigiCipher Streaming system allows control of the Integrated Receiver Decoders platforms with satellite and IP input.



By partnering with CommScope, ViacomCBS is driving greater efficiency and expanding its footprint to connect with more people.



CommScope’s shares have lost 27.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 44.7%.

CommScope’s DigiCipher Streaming system offers programmers like ViacomCBS a path that leverages their existing Integrated Receiver Decoders in the migration from satellite to CDN IP input and eliminates service interruption.



CommScope is well-positioned to benefit from industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks.



The company has been pursuing strategies focused on reducing operational costs and optimizing the overall cost structure. The CommScope NEXT program is expected to drive growth, optimize business processes and unlock shareholder value.



