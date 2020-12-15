CommScope (COMM) Enhances Bandwidth With 204MHz Digital Return

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently unveiled two avant-garde transmitters and receivers that will allow cable operators to deliver higher upstream bandwidth with gigabit speeds. Dubbed DT4600N node transmitter and DR3600N headend receiver, the devices have been primarily designed to strengthen upstream upgrades on hybrid fiber coaxial networks, while enabling a high-split (204MHz) network with expanded spectrum.



Touted as industry’s first-of-its-kind technology, the 204MHz digital return underscores CommScope’s efforts in establishing a future-proof network infrastructure and benefitting from the rapidly changing network and technology architectures to deliver enhanced customer experience. Currently, the 204MHz digital return platform is utilized as part of several network trials by cable operators.



The brand new DT4600N node transmitter is ARRIS’ sixth generation Universal Digital Return Platform. It works in conjunction with Headend Digital Return Receivers to seamlessly function in user selectable radio frequency bandwidth ranges of 5-204 MHz or 5-100 MHz. The innovative solution delivers consistent performance across all link distances between ARRIS NC2000 and NC4000 series node platforms. Impressively, ARRIS’ digital return products maximize the available bandwidth per user and secure cable operators’ investment in the fiber network.



Meanwhile, DR3600N headend receiver capitalizes on ARRIS’ digital return technology and is equipped with higher bandwidth capabilities. With superior noise performance, it enables remote and local management on the back of ARRIS’ Opti-Trace Network Management System. Markedly, DR3600N is a cost-effective digital return receiver, which makes it all the more worthwhile among cable operators. Both DT4600N node transmitter and DR3600N headend receiver enable operators to deliver 1 Gbps symmetrical service, while realizing the advantages of DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications) 3.1 technology.



It is worth mentioning that the acquisition of ARRIS strengthened CommScope’s position to capitalize on the industry growth trends including network convergence, fiber and mobility, IoT, demand for additional bandwidth, low latency and ultra-high reliability. The recent launch is expected to strengthen CommScope’s presence in the networking space, especially at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to an impressive upsurge in data traffic.



The company is focused on cutting-edge sound technology and highly efficient supply chain with an undeterred commitment to continuous improvement. It is also optimizing its customer relations and competitive edge, paving the way for a healthy mobility solutions business as communications service providers continue to build out their networks to augment capacity and coverage.



This Hickory, NC-based company expects all big North American telecom companies and cable operators to continue rolling out avant-garde solutions to meet rising demand for bandwidth. With operators transitioning to converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is dedicatedly developing solutions to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technologies. This will potentially make it a preferred partner of all telecommunications businesses as the industry steadily shifts toward 5G.



CommScope currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has gained 35.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 25.4% in the past three months.





Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Calix, Inc. CALX, Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW and ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN. While Calix and Aviat Networks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ADTRAN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Calix delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 72.2%, on average.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average.



ADTRAN delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 132.3%, on average.

