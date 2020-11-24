CommScope (COMM) Boosts Home Network Via SURFboard S33 Launch

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently unveiled an advanced version of SURFboard DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification) modem to establish a streamlined networking infrastructure for an enhanced customer experience.



Dubbed ARRIS SURFboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 multi-Gigabit cable modem, the latest entrant to the SURFboard family provides improved connectivity on the back of best-in-class home network management. Markedly, this product launch is likely to help customers scale up their network capacity while complementing the company’s strategic efforts to support wireline and wireless network convergence for a future-proof network framework.



With more than 60 years of experience in technological innovation, CommScope’s subsidiary ARRIS is apparently believed to be the pioneer in introducing DOCSIS cable modems in the retail market. CommScope primarily caters to customers based in North America and sells next-gen products, such as broadband modems and home networking equipment under the brand name SURFboard.



The brand is mainly focused on continuously evolving the company’s portfolio of home networking products to demonstrate an unrivalled capacity and offer a seamless Internet experience. Notably, these cost-effective solutions are available at well-known retailers, such as Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY among others.



Equipped with a compact design, the SURFboard S33 device boosts home network connectivity and is suitably designed to back Gigabit and multi-Gigabit cable Internet speed plans. The newest SURFboard DOCSIS product offers a combined 3.5 Gbps (2.5 Gbps Ethernet port plus 1 Gbps Ethernet port) throughput and enables users to enjoy advanced connectivity with multiple 4K ultra-HD video streaming and video conferencing.



With reduced buffering, the device eliminates complicated configurations, which come in handy for the millennials. The product is priced at $179.99 and is currently available in the United States. At a time when distance learning amid remote connectivity is the call of the hour, the S33 solution is reckoned to be an ultimate solution to tide over the potential network headwinds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



It is worth mentioning that the acquisition of ARRIS strengthened CommScope’s position to capitalize on the industry growth trends including network convergence, fiber and mobility, IoT, demand for additional bandwidth, low latency and ultra-high reliability.



The company is focused on cutting-edge sound technology and highly efficient supply chain with an undeterred commitment to continuous improvement. It is also optimizing its customer relations and competitive edge, paving the way for a healthy mobility solutions business as communications service providers continue to build out their networks to augment capacity and coverage.



Moving forward, this Hickory, NC-based company expects all big North American telecom companies and cable operators to continue rolling out avant-garde solutions to meet rising demand for bandwidth. With operators transitioning to converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is dedicatedly developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technologies. This will potentially make it a preferred partner of all telecommunications businesses as the industry steadily shifts toward 5G.



CommScope currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has lost 16.4% against the industry’s growth of 50.2% in the past year.





A prominent player in the industry is Calix, Inc. CALX, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Calix delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 72.2%, on average.

