CommScope (COMM) Augments Portfolio to Boost Connectivity

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently upgraded its SYSTIMAX portfolio to launch SYSTIMAX 2.0 to provide improved solutions to better handle the evolving network infrastructure challenges. The portfolio improvement is likely to give the company an edge over other players in the market.



SYSTIMAX solutions have been known for providing high-performance connectivity solutions for data centers, enterprise networks and telecommunications over the past four decades. The brand offers a wide range of structured cabling solutions, including copper and fiber-optic cabling systems for applications such as Ethernet networking. These products, such as fiber-optic cables, connectors and other components, are useful for long-distance high-speed data transmission.



The technology has gained the trust of business enterprises by supporting the critical networking infrastructure. SYSTIMAX 2.0 solutions are expected to carry this legacy forward. The new solutions include copper, fiber, intelligent management, edge architecture and extended reach solutions, all of which are programmed to address the biggest connectivity disruptions faced by core customers.



Apart from featuring SYSTIMAX legacy solutions, the upgraded version has incorporated a few other additions, such as GigaSPEED XL5, VisiPORT, Propel, Constellation and SYSTIMAX Assurance.



GigaSPEED XL5, which is likely to be available in the second quarter of 2024, is a premium solution that supports 2.5/5 GbE applications up to 100 meters. It is ideally designed for multigigabit applications like backhaul for next-gen wireless access points. The VisiPORT patch panels, which are available for immediate installation, are an easy-to-manage solution that monitors the status and capacity of all copper and fiber ports in real time. Intelligent panels and port sensors automatically detect port activity, alerting users to issues such as insufficient capacity, unauthorized patching, device availability and more.



SYSTIMAX Assurance, available immediately, is a 360-degree customer care program that includes all current SYSTIMAX support and adds online training, project installation and onsite design support, 24/7 tech support, monthly newsletters and more.



CommScope is developing additional solutions for the SYSTIMAX portfolio and is planning to launch them in 2024 and 2025, closer to their target availability dates. The company values its partners’ contribution to the success of SYSTIMAX 2.0 solutions and continued portfolio evaluation.



SYSTIMAX 2.0 can serve as a ground-breaking development for CommScope in the technology market. Upon the launch of the new solution, it is expected to witness revenue growth through increased sales, upgrades and expansion of customer base as more and more customers invest in advanced solutions.



The stock has lost 71.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 54.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CommScope presently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



