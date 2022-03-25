CommScope (COMM) Announces Partner Program to Boost Growth

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM has announced a RUCKUS BIG DOGS Partner Program.



Comprising three tiers — Elite, Certified and Registered — the program enhances offerings related to rewards and training while modifying contract management across all tiers.



The program has been designed to help partners respond to changing business models while offering best-in-class customer service.



By adding a middle tier, a large group of partners will have access to market development funds and technology specialization. Enterprises are increasingly focusing on their digital transformation and network infrastructure upgrades.



To meet the demand, Elite partners will have access to improved technical training. Courses will include RUCKUS networking technologies such as Wi-Fi, switching, IoT, cloud management and AIOps.



The campus networking and in-building cellular markets are projected to grow significantly in the coming years. CommScope’s commitment to the RUCKUS channel will help partners capitalize on opportunities while delivering excellent service to their customers.



CommScope is offering eligible RUCKUS partners industry-specific specializations and additional marketing tools to attract customers. The program will be effective from Apr 1, 2022.



CommScope is well-positioned to benefit from industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks.



The Hickory, NC-based company has been pursuing strategies focused on reducing operational costs and optimizing the overall cost structure.



The stock has lost 46.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 51.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The CommScope NEXT program is expected to drive growth, optimize business processes and unlock shareholder value.



COMM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.7%, on average. It has gained 119.9% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.2% over the past 60 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average. It has appreciated 19.2% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 237.5% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58%, on average. The stock has returned 18.2% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.