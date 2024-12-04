News & Insights

Commonwealth Bank’s New Unquoted Securities Issuance

December 04, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has announced the issuance of 31,364 unquoted share rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities, which will not be listed on the ASX, represent the bank’s ongoing strategy to reward and retain its workforce. This move may interest investors tracking employee compensation trends in the financial sector.

