Commonwealth Bank Increases Stake in Charter Hall

November 10, 2024 — 10:57 pm EST

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has become a substantial holder in Charter Hall Group, with a voting power of 5.05% in the company’s fully paid stapled securities. This move highlights CBA’s strategic interest in Charter Hall, a prominent player in the property investment sector, potentially influencing the future direction of both entities in the financial market.

