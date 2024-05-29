News & Insights

Commonwealth Bank Concludes Share Buy-Back

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has announced the cessation of 268,516 of its ordinary fully paid shares due to an on-market buy-back as of May 16, 2024. This move is part of the bank’s capital management strategy, which could potentially impact the stock’s value and shareholder returns.

