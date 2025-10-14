Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Extends CEO Matt Comyn's Tenure Through 2028 Amid Board Re-Elections

(RTTNews) - The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has confirmed its support for Chief Executive Officer Matt Comyn to continue leading the company until at least 2028. Chair Paul O'Malley made the announcement during the bank's annual general meeting in Brisbane, emphasizing the Board's satisfaction with Comyn's performance and its commitment to long-term succession planning.

O'Malley, who is standing for re-election for a final three-year term, stated that the decision regarding the next CEO will be made by the Board under the leadership of his successor. "One of the Board's key roles is appointing the CEO and ensuring appropriate succession plans. We have been pleased with the performance of Matt as CEO," he said.

In addition to O'Malley's re-election, the Board has endorsed the re-election of current Non-Executive Director Lyn Cobley. Alistair Currie and Jane McAloon AM have also been nominated for election as Independent Non-Executive Directors, with full support from the Board.

At the conclusion of today's AGM, Independent Non-Executive Director Mary Padbury would retire from the Board.

