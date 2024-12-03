Commonwealth Bank Alters Stake in Smartgroup

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in Smartgroup Corporation Ltd, marking a change in their investment strategy. This move could impact Smartgroup’s market dynamics as investors react to the shift in shareholder composition. Traders and shareholders may need to reassess their positions in light of this significant development.

