Commonwealth Bank Adjusts Stake in Baby Bunting

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has announced that it is no longer a substantial holder in Baby Bunting Group Ltd as of November 8, 2024. This change in holding reflects CBA’s strategic adjustments in its investment portfolio, which may influence Baby Bunting’s market perception and stock performance.

