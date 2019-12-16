Commodity ETFs’ Best Showing In 3 Years

Cinthia Murphy, Managing Editor, ETF.com

It’s that time of year when we look back at what’s worked—and what hasn’t—in investing. With two weeks to go in the year, we can say that after a tough 2018, commodity ETFs as an asset class are on pace to deliver this year their strongest gains since 2016.

Some ETFs in this segment have handily outpaced the often-record-breaking U.S. equity market this year. Consider that, at the top, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL) is shelling out 51.6% in gains year to date, as palladium prices trade at a 33% premium to gold.

PALL is just one of the commodity ETFs standing out. Here’s a look at the year’s best-performing commodity ETFs, excluding leveraged/inverse strategies:

Ticker Fund YTD Returns (%) PALL Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF 51.62% UGA United States Gasoline Fund LP 36.19% JJN iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN 30.88% BNO United States Brent Oil Fund LP 29.94% USO United States Oil Fund LP 27.33% USOI Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN 27.09% OIL iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN 27.06% OILX ETRACS S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return ETN 26.99% OLEM iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN 26.00% OILK ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF 25.33% USL United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP 23.50% DBO Invesco DB Oil Fund 22.79% AOIL Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Strategy K-1 Free ETF 20.55% GSC GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity TR Strategy ETN 19.51% PLTM GraniteShares Platinum Trust 17.98% PPLT Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF 17.81% RJN Elements Rogers International Commodity Index-Energy TR ETN 17.48% PGM iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN 17.44% GLTR Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF 17.07% JO iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN 16.56%

From precious metals, to oil, to coffee, the list of best performers shows that, broadly, commodities have had a strong year. That doesn’t mean we’re in the throes of a commodity bull market. Quite the contrary, commodities remain depressed relative to where they were a decade ago, ETF.com’s Sumit Roy reports.Data measures total returns for the year-to-date period through Dec. 11.

“One widely followed marker of commodity returns, the S&P GSCI Spot Index, is up 12.3% year to date, clawing back some of 2018’s 15.4% loss,” he said. “To be sure, commodities aren’t suddenly roaring back to life. Based on the spot index, the asset class is still down 7.5% over the past five years; 14% over the past 10 years; and a whopping 53% since its peak in July 2008.”

“Meanwhile, the S&P GSCI Total Return Index, which measures the actual experience of holding commodity futures and rolling them over one month to the next, has delivered even worse returns: a loss of 29% over the past five years; a loss of 41% over the past 10 years; and a 77% loss since the 2008 peak,” he added.

While some commodity ETFs have delivered strong double-digit returns, many of them have been left out of the rally. A look at the flip side of the coin shows that leading the worst-performing commodity ETFs of the year is a trio of natural gas products—the iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (GAZ), the United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG) and the United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (UNL). These funds are down anywhere from 19% to 37% this year.

Here’s a look at the bottom performers, excluding leveraged/inverse ETFs:

Ticker Fund YTD Returns (%) GAZ iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN -37.02% UNG United States Natural Gas Fund LP -30.31% UNL United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP -19.07% CORN Teucrium Corn Fund -11.28% BAL iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN -11.05% JJT iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN -9.28% GRU Elements MLCX Grains Index-Total Return ETN -8.59% COW iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN -8.16% WEAT Teucrium Wheat Fund -8.09% TAGS Teucrium Agricultural Fund -7.92% FUE Elements MLCX Biofuels Index-Total Return ETN -7.89% JJG iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN -7.14% JJU iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN -6.78% SOYB Teucrium Soybean Fund -6.43% RJA Elements Rogers International Commodity Index-Agriculture TR ETN -4.64% FUD ETRACS UBS Bloomberg CMCI Food Total Return ETN -4.60% SDCI USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund -4.58% USCI United States Commodity Index Fund -4.45% UAG ETRACS UBS Bloomberg CMCI Agriculture Total Return ETN -3.71% DBA Invesco DB Agriculture Fund -3.01%

Data measures total returns for the year-to-date period through Dec. 11.

It remains to be seen what 2020 will bring for this asset class.

