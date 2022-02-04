Technology

Commodity ETF (DBC) Hits New 52-Week High

Contributor
Sweta Killa Zacks
Published

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund DBC is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 43% from its 52-week low price of $15.83 per share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

DBC in Focus

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund invests in a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on 14 of the most heavily traded and important physical commodities in the world. It charges 87 bps in annual fees from investors (see: all the Broad Commodity ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The commodity market has been an area to watch lately, given the spike in prices. Recovering demand following COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, government policy and adverse weather have all contributed to tightening in markets, thereby pushing prices higher.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems that DBC might remain strong, given a weighted alpha of 41.90 and 20-day volatility of 9.84%. As a result, there is still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.
 


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Click to get this free report

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DBC

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular