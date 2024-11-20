News & Insights

Commerzbank’s Green Notes Launch Without Stabilisation

November 20, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Commerzbank (DE:CBK) has released an update.

Commerzbank has announced that no stabilisation efforts were undertaken for its EUR 500 million Green Tier 2 Subordinated Notes due in 2037. These notes, offering a 4.125% interest rate, are part of Commerzbank’s green financing initiatives, co-managed by several major banks. This development highlights Commerzbank’s continued commitment to sustainable finance.

