Commerzbank To Cut About 10,000 Jobs By 2024

(RTTNews) - Commerzbank (CRZBY.PK) said Thursday that it will reduce about 10,000 jobs by 2024. It will also reduce branches to 450 locations across Germany from the current level of 790, as part of its restructuring. Costs will be reduced by 1.4 billion euros or around 20 percent by 2024, while revenues are expected to remain stable.

The company said its Board of Managing Directors has submitted a draft of the new strategy program to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board meeting in which this proposal is due to be discussed is scheduled for 3 February 2021.

By 2024, Commerzbank will reduce about 10,000 full-time equivalents in gross terms. In Germany, will affect every third job. The Bank is working towards a swift agreement on the planned headcount reduction with the Works Council to launch implementation as soon as possible.

As part of a wide-ranging digitization, the Bank will substantially reduce the branch network and significantly expand its digital offerings for customers. The number of branches is to be reduced from the current level of 790 to 450 locations across Germany. At the same time, the Bank will simplify, digitalize and automate its business processes. Commerzbank will invest a total of 1.7 billion euros in its IT over the next four years.

As a result of the restructuring, Commerzbank targets a return on equity (RoTE) of 6.5 to 7 percent for the financial year 2024. Compared to the figures expected for 2020, costs will be reduced by 1.4 billion euros or around 20 per cent by 2024, while revenues are expected to remain stable.

At the same time, revenues are expected to remain largely stable - excluding further growth of mBank. Commerzbank anticipates restructuring expenses totalling 1.8 billion euros.

