Markets

Commerzbank Says No To UniCredit's Takeover Bid

May 18, 2026 — 04:43 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Commerzbank (CRZBY) has officially told its shareholders to turn down a takeover bid from UniCredit (UCG), ramping up resistance to the proposed merger.

Earlier this month, UniCredit, which is now Commerzbank's biggest shareholder, put forth an exchange offer valuing the German bank at nearly 39 billion euros, or about $45.4 billion.

In a statement released on May 18, Commerzbank's supervisory and management boards made it clear that they believe the offer doesn't accurately reflect the bank's true value and could put shareholders at significant risk.

The bank pointed out that the suggested offer price is a considerable discount from what they think Commerzbank could achieve in the long run, emphasizing that their shares have consistently traded above that value since the offer was made.

Commerzbank also took issue with UniCredit's projections related to revenue losses, cost cuts, restructuring costs, and how long integration would take.

They highlighted particular worries about proposed job cuts, the challenges of merging IT systems, and possible revenue declines in overlapping corporate banking areas.

Bettina Orlopp, the CEO, said the offer doesn't include a sufficient premium and essentially amounts to a restructuring plan that would greatly disrupt Commerzbank's successful and established business model.

Recently, Commerzbank revealed plans to cut 3,000 jobs and raise its profitability goals as part of its effort to bolster its independent strategy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRZBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.