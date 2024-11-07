Is Commercial Property a Good Investment?

Have you ever driven past an empty office building and wondered about the possibilities that could open up if you dialed the Realtor’s number? Or seen a multi-unit dwelling that you know could be a money-making machine with some TLC and the right marketing?

If you have, you’ve taken the first steps toward potentially investing in commercial real estate. However, taking the keys in hand, finding the right tenants and setting up the infrastructure to support those tenants is a whole other matter. Investing in commercial real estate can come with as many risks as there are rewards.

To help give you a clearer sense of whether devoting your time, energy and your money to commercial real estate investment is right for you, GOBankingRates talked to some experts.

What Is Commercial Real Estate?

Commercial real estate consists of properties used for business, where the primary motive of the owner, and often the tenant, is to generate income from the building. Although these properties often house businesses, they can also serve as residences for multiple households.

The types of properties that comprise commercial real estate include:

Multi-family property, including apartment buildings, student housing and senior housing, typically with five or more units

Office buildings

Retail buildings

Industrial space, such as commercial warehouses and manufacturing facilities

Hotels

Medical facilities

Self-storage facilities

Mixed-use spaces that accommodate both residents and businesses

Vacant land zoned for agricultural or commercial use can also be commercial real estate.

Factors To Consider When Purchasing Commercial Real Estate

Commercial real estate can be an outstanding business venture for the right investor. However, it’s much different than residential real estate in terms of due diligence, financing, leasing and property management. The following are some of the factors you should consider before you invest.

Is the Market Strong for the Type of Building You’re Considering?

When Rinal Patel, founder of We Buy Philly Home, thinks about the best approach to buying commercial real estate, she starts with the type of building, first and foremost.

Office buildings, for example, might not be savvy investments.

Office attendance is on the rise, according to the Placer.ai. Nationwide Office Building Index. But office visits are still only 72.2% of pre-pandemic levels, which means plenty of office space is still underutilized. That’s especially true in cities like San Francisco and Houston, where office visits are still down 47.3% and 43%, respectively.

Retail space also warrants caution because the rise of internet-based sales and purchasing have had an impact on the viability of retail locations. Mom-and-pop stores have been especially hard hit, but even major department stores like Neiman Marcus and JCPenney are feeling the effects.

The good news is that both of these trends have expanded opportunities for other types of commercial real estate.

“The rise in e-commerce and remote work has increased demand for buildings such as multi-family apartments and industrial warehouses,” Patel said. “The surge in e-commerce has led to an increase in investor interest in industrial warehouses.”

Patel also shared that, as more people search for housing outside of crowded cities, multi-family homes are in high demand, making them wise choices for investors — more so than traditional properties like office and retail facilities, which now might have more vacancies and lower rental income.

However, before you imagine life as a landlord, Patel has a word of advice: “Even if these homes might still be a wise long-term investment, it’s crucial to fully investigate the state of the market and tenant demand prior to making an investment.”

Is The Building in a Good Location?

While office and retail spaces may not be the surer bets they used to be, Levelle Benson, the CEO of Benson Home Buyers, said they can still be solid investments depending on their sector and location.

Benson has seen a lot of change in the market over his 15-plus years in the business, and his current take on the lay of the land is that office spaces are still valuable in prime locations with modern amenities.

“The shift towards hybrid work models has created a demand for flexible workspaces,” he said. “Conversely, traditional large office spaces in less desirable areas may struggle due to reduced demand from remote work trends.”

As for retail spaces, foot traffic is everything. With more shoppers taking advantage of digital storefronts, brick and mortar counterparts must be in high traffic areas.

According to Benson, retail spaces that are adaptable to various formats or mixed-use developments are still promising choices for commercial real estate investors.

Is a Commercial Real Estate Investment the Right Financial Move for You?

Bank of America advises investors to consult with their legal, tax and investment advisors before implementing financial strategies like the purchase of commercial real estate. You’ll need to discuss the financial and legal risks and evaluate the investment in the context of your overall portfolio. You’ll also want to confirm that your cash flow and appreciation expectations are realistic.

How To Evaluate Investment Opportunities and Risks

Seasoned real estate attorney David Greiner, Esq., owner of Grenier Law Corp., said, “The investors best suited for commercial real estate understand the local market and can properly assess risk.”

If you are keen to learn about the opportunities that match your skills and your risk tolerance, Greiner said you can find greater success as an investor. He would know, having started with a small office building himself, learning the ropes and building up.

His advice for newcomers? Start small, find the right partner, preferably someone with experience, or hire a property manager. Your willingness to research, gain knowledge and find support can make investing in commercial real estate very rewarding.

Is Commercial Real Estate a Good Investment?

“Returns won’t happen overnight, but for patient investors seeking long-term income and appreciation, commercial real estate may be worth considering,” Greiner said. “The key is finding the right property for your needs and risk appetite. With some due diligence, the rewards can be substantial.”

