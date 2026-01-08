Markets
CMC

Commercial Metals Turns To Profit In Q1

January 08, 2026 — 07:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC) reported first-quarter net earnings of $177.3 million, or $1.58 per share, compared to a net loss of $175.7 million, or $1.54 per share, a year ago. Excluding charges, first quarter adjusted earnings were $206.2 million, or $1.84 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $86.9 million, or $0.76 per share, in the prior year period. First quarter net sales were $2.1 billion, compared to $1.9 billion, previous year.

On January 5, 2026, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on January 19, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Commercial Metals shares are up 2.4 percent to $75.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.