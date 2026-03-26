Commercial Metals Company Reports Climb In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $93.03 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $25.47 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Commercial Metals Company reported adjusted earnings of $130.15 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.7% to $2.13 billion from $1.75 billion last year.

Commercial Metals Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $93.03 Mln. vs. $25.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $2.13 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.

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