Commerce Bancshares Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) reported Thursday net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares for the fourth quarter of $140.66 million or $1.01 per share, up from $136.11 million or $0.96 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income grew to $283.15 million from $266.65 million last year and noninterest income was $166.21 million, up from $155.44 million a year ago.

Total revenue for the quarter increased to $449.36 million from $422.08 million in the same quarter last year. The consensus estimate was for $442.62 million.

Provision for credit losses was $15.99 million, compared to $13.51 million in the year-ago period.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.