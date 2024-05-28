News & Insights

Stocks

Commander Resources Faces Unsolicited Takeover Bid

May 28, 2024 — 08:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Commander Resources (TSE:CMD) has released an update.

Commander Resources Ltd. has announced that FruchtExpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG is moving forward with an unsolicited takeover bid to acquire all outstanding shares of Commander at $0.09 per share. Shareholders are advised to await a formal response from Commander’s Board, which will be based on the Special Committee’s recommendations. The Special Committee, comprised of independent directors, is currently evaluating the offer and will soon report on its initiatives.

For further insights into TSE:CMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.