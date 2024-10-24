COMM Unveils SYSTIMAX GigaSHIELD X10D Platform: Stock to Gain?

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM recently augmented its SYSTIMAX portfolio with the launch of the SYSTIMAX GigaSHIELD X10D platform. This advanced end-to-end Cat 6A shielded solution is designed for next-generation copper networks and offers enhanced performance, sustainability and ease of installation.



The GigaSHIELD X10D platform incorporates advanced technologies such as F/UTP, F/FTP, and S/FTP cables, offering optimal electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference protection. These features make it suitable for industries that operate in environments with high electromagnetic activity or require maximum data protection.

Advanced Features of COMM’s GigaSHIELD X10D Platform

To ensure real-time monitoring and optimization, the GigaSHIELD X10D platform fully integrates with SYSTIMAX VisiPORT and SYSTIMAX imVision solutions. Troubleshooting and optimizing resources can now be done with ease, ensuring peak performance across the entire network. The new MGS600S jack is consistent with CommScope’s Jack Termination Tool, enabling rapid and reliable installation.



In addition, the SYSTIMAX InstaPATCH pre-terminated assemblies can reduce installation times by up to 80% compared to field-terminated solutions, making the GigaSHIELD X10D platform ideal for large-scale or time-sensitive projects.



The GigaSHIELD X10D platform is designed to serve various applications and industries. The state-of-the-art platform incorporates eco-friendly designs by minimizing single-use plastics and leveraging a modular architecture. This design reduces the number of network components conserving resources during production, distribution and support. Moreover, its extended lifecycle ensures that upgrades are needed less frequently, which, in turn, lowers the overall carbon footprint of network operations. This initiative aids businesses align with environmental goals while maintaining superior network performance.

Based in Hickory, NC, CommScope is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks.



The company is continuously investing in innovative solutions to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technology. The recently launched RUCKUS Pro AV portfolio is expected to boost end users’ experience. Increasing adoption of its cutting-edge solutions is likely to drive the top line, and revenue improvement is expected to boost the stock.

COMM’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

COMM currently carries a Zacks Ranks #3 (Hold). Following the announcement, shares of COMM jumped 3.5% in the last day’s trading on Oct. 24 and closed the session at $6.18. Shares of CommScope have gained 151.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 14.4%.



