The Coming 2026 Growth Surge (& How to Ride it)

Investors Should Understand the Market Environment

When it comes to stock market investing, there are countless ways to “skin the cat” and achieve trading profitability. Investors like Whale Rock Capital Management’s Alex Sacerdote focus on finding and investing in growth and technology stocks. Meanwhile, investors like Warren Buffett seek value stocks, which typically sport low valuations, steady businesses, and are eager to return cash to shareholders through dividends or stock buybacks.

Although elite investors like Sacerdote and Buffett outperform their benchmarks in the long term, short-term performance is beholden to the market environment. For instance, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway largely missed out on the internet boom of the late 1990s, as few stocks at the time were unprofitable and overvalued, disagreeing with the company’s circle of competence. However, Buffett and Berkshire would dominate the post-dot-com bubble burst market, where value names were in favor.

The Best Investors are Flexible & Open Minded

Warren Buffett is an excellent example of the power of flexibility and having an open mind. For decades, Buffett avoided investing in tech stocks because he saw them as less predictable than steady and easy-to-understand businesses like Coca-Cola (KO). However, in 2016, Berkshire Hathaway purchased Apple (AAPL). Although AAPL is a tech stock, it still holds the brand strength, predictability, valuation, and cash flow that Buffett looks for. The Berkshire investment in AAPL would ultimately result in a windfall of $120 billion.



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2026 Provides a Generational Growth Stock Opportunity

Although the story of the first part of 2026 on Wall Street is uncertainty, volatility, and headline risk, the market is setting up for one of the best environments I have witnessed in my investing career. With each passing day, it’s becoming abundantly clear that artificial intelligence is a generational innovation. For instance, after its launch in 2022, OpenAI’s ChatGPT became the fastest-growing consumer application in history. Meanwhile, Anthropic, which was founded in 2021, is generating $30 billion in run-rate revenue, up from $9 billion at the end of 2025.



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Although OpenAI and Anthropic are not yet publicly traded, there are plenty of publicly traded stocks that investors can take advantage of. Better yet, unlike the internet bubble of the late 1990s, many growth stocks are already profitable and have reasonable valuations. For example, despite its multi-year advance, NVIDIA (NVDA) has its lowest forward P/E ratio in more than 5 years!



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Below are 5 attributes that investors should seek when investing in growth stocks:

1. Momentum: George Soros famously said that he prefers to “Invest, then investigate.” In other words, the bullish supply-and-demand dynamics tell the fundamental story. While most money managers research a position for weeks and often miss a move, Soros buys a company based on the price action and then builds his conviction and position in the stock by investigating the fundamentals later (if it moves in his favor). Robust price and volume action is the single biggest clue of a winning growth stock. Sandisk (SNDK) is a 2026 example of robust price and volume action.



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2. Liquidity, High Growth & Visibility: Institutional investors have the deepest pockets on Wall Street and thus are the key drivers of stock prices. These investors seek the rare combination of liquidity (due to their sheer size, liquidity is a non-negotiable), growth, and predictability. Leading growth stock Micron (MU) is a perfect example of what institutional investors seek. The company is sold out of its entire High Bandwidth Memory production for 2026, trades nearly 40 million shares per day, and is growing earnings at a triple-digit clip. This combination is rare but powerful.



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3. Bullish Catalysts: Wall Street is a discounting mechanism for the future. Thus, when future earnings are unexpectedly projected to be much higher, stocks rise. A current example of a company with several bullish catalysts is Nebius Group (NBIS). Over the past few months, NBIS has landed multi-billion-dollar contracts from multiple hyperscalers and a coveted investment and partnership with NVIDIA.

4. Strong Industry: “Birds of a feather flock together.” One of the best tells that something special is happening is when multiple stocks in an industry thrive simultaneously. The photonics group is a glaring example of industry group strength. Over the past year, Ciena (CIEN) and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) have gained more than 600%, while Lumentum (LITE) has soared a spectacular 1,400%!



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5. Innovators: Companies that innovate and disrupt legacy businesses produce the largest gains. Netflix disrupted Blockbuster, Apple disrupted Blackberry, and now AI is disrupting nearly every business.

Bottom Line

It’s no coincidence that the top five wealthiest people on Earth are products of the tech sector. The 2026 provides investors with one of the best opportunities to by high-growth tech stocks in history.

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Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.