Comfort Systems USA's (NYSE:FIX) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Comfort Systems USA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$186m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$742m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Comfort Systems USA has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.5% generated by the Construction industry.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Comfort Systems USA, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 25%, but since then they've fallen to 15%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Comfort Systems USA's ROCE

In summary, Comfort Systems USA is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 166% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Comfort Systems USA and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

