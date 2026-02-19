Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $330.81 million, or $9.37 per share. This compares with $145.87 million, or $4.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 41.7% to $2.646 billion from $1.867 billion last year.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $330.81 Mln. vs. $145.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.37 vs. $4.09 last year. -Revenue: $2.646 Bln vs. $1.867 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.