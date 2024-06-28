Is Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Comfort Systems (FIX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Comfort Systems is one of 94 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Comfort Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIX's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that FIX has returned about 53.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 4.8% on average. As we can see, Comfort Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (HCMLY). The stock is up 12.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Comfort Systems is a member of the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.4% so far this year, meaning that FIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #29. The industry has moved +4.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Comfort Systems and Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

