Comfort Systems' Tech and Data Push: Growth or Concentration Risk?

Comfort Systems USA FIX is doubling down on some of the hottest growth areas in construction — technology infrastructure and data centers. The company’s record $8.1 billion backlog highlights just how much its industrial and technology clients are fueling growth, with tech-related projects now accounting for 40% of total revenues, up from 31% last year. This shift underscores both an exciting growth opportunity and a rising concentration risk.



The company’s strategy is clear—allocate skilled labor and modular capacity to the most attractive projects. Demand from hyperscale data centers, semiconductor fabs, and healthcare facilities is driving its pipeline, while modular construction, now 18% of revenue, is expanding to nearly 3 million square feet of capacity. These investments offer speed, flexibility and higher margins. Comfort Systems’ service business, growing at a steady 10% pace, provides recurring revenue to balance cyclical swings.



Still, the growing reliance on technology projects raises questions. Industrial customers represented 63% of first-half revenue, with a growing share concentrated in a few tech-driven mega projects. While this has boosted margins—second-quarter gross profit climbed to 23.5%—it leaves FIX more exposed if hyperscale spending slows or project pipelines shift. Commercial construction remains weak, and manufacturing revenues softened as the company prioritized tech customers over traditional industrial work.



Management is confident, pointing to robust multi-year pipelines extending into 2026 and 2027. Acquisitions such as Right Way Plumbing add diversification, but tech exposure is becoming increasingly central to the story.



With strong execution, a net cash position and share repurchases reinforcing shareholder value, the near-term outlook remains bullish. However, long-term returns will hinge on whether FIX can manage its growing tech concentration without sacrificing the balance and resilience that have defined its past success.

Competitors: Quanta Services and EMCOR in the Spotlight

When evaluating Comfort Systems and its rising exposure to technology and data center projects, it is useful to compare with peers like Quanta Services PWR and EMCOR Group EME.



Quanta Services has carved out a strong position in electrical infrastructure, renewable energy, and utility-scale projects, giving it broader diversification compared to Comfort Systems. With Quanta Services balancing power grid modernization and energy transition work, it is less reliant on cyclical hyperscale demand.



EMCOR, meanwhile, shares Comfort Systems’ focus on mechanical and electrical contracting, but EME emphasizes institutional and commercial markets such as healthcare, government, and energy. This makes EMCOR less exposed to the volatility of technology buildouts. While Comfort Systems continues to ride the tech and data center wave, both Quanta Services and EMCOR showcase more diversified pipelines, offering investors alternative plays in the contracting and infrastructure space.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.