Comfort Systems: Strong Earnings and the Case for a Split

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) had a high bar to meet heading into its Q4 2025 earnings report, which it cleared with relative ease. Revenue came in at $2.65 billion, up 41.7% from $1.87 billion in Q4 2024. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) nearly tripled, jumping from $4.09 to $9.37. For the full year, the company posted $9.10 billion in revenue, up nearly 30% from 2024, and EPS of $28.88, almost double the prior year's $14.60.

That pushed FIX stock to an all-time high. Despite giving up some gains since, it was still up by more than 50% year-to-date in late February.

When a company delivers results like that, the next question investors naturally ask is: what comes next? The good news for FIX stock shareholders is that there’s more growth to come.

Data Centers Are Creating a New Vertical

The story behind Comfort Systems' explosive growth is coming from a familiar source. Technology customers now account for 45% of total revenue. That’s the company’s single largest segment by a wide margin, ahead of manufacturing at 22.1% and healthcare at 8.9%.

To put that in perspective, five years ago, Comfort Systems was generating roughly $680 to $780 million per quarter, or about $2.8 billion annually. It is now doing that in a single quarter. That kind of step-change doesn't happen by accident.

The driving force is the buildout of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Hyperscalers are spending at historic rates to construct and expand data centers.

These facilities require sophisticated HVAC, electrical, and mechanical systems to manage extreme heat loads generated by GPU clusters.

That's right in Comfort Systems' wheelhouse. The company's revenue by activity type tells a complementary story: new construction jumped from 56.7% of revenue in 2024 to 63.2% in 2025, reflecting the significant amount of greenfield data center work flowing through the business.

Perhaps most telling is the backlog. At year-end 2025, Comfort Systems reported a backlog of $11.94 billion. That number is nearly double the $5.99 billion it carried at the end of 2024, and up substantially from $9.38 billion just one quarter earlier. That kind of sequential backlog growth signals that demand isn't just strong today; it's accelerating.

The earnings reports from the data center hyperscalers and NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) are telling investors that this is a trend that’s going to be in place for several years. That's filtering down to companies like Comfort Systems that won’t generate the glitzy headlines but are every bit as essential to the operation of these facilities.

Aggressive Growth and a Surprisingly Solid Income Story

Comfort Systems isn't just a growth story. Over the past five years, the company's dividend has grown by more than 470%, and the payout has increased for 13 consecutive years. The current yield looks tiny (around 0.17% in late February), but that's almost entirely a function of how dramatically the stock price has risen.

The more meaningful figure is the payout ratio, which sits just above 8%. With full-year free cash flow exceeding $1 billion in 2025, the dividend is extraordinarily well covered. This is a company using its cash generation to reward shareholders while still investing aggressively in growth.

The balance sheet backs that up. Cash grew from $549.9 million at the end of 2024 to $981.9 million by year-end 2025. Working capital more than tripled, from $207.5 million to $716.7 million. Total debt of $145.2 million is negligible relative to the company's equity base of $2.45 billion. Comfort Systems enters 2026 with financial flexibility that most companies would envy.

Could FIX Stock Be Ready for a Split?

Whenever a stock gets north of $1,000, the stock split question comes up. A split does nothing to a company's valuation, but it can be psychologically important. That’s because when a company’s stock reaches a certain level, it can become unappealing or unattainable for retail investors.

That’s particularly the case when there are growing concerns (no pun intended) about FIX stock’s valuation. The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S), price-to-book (P/B), and price-to-earnings + growth (PEG) ratios are all higher than the S&P 500, the company’s own history, and the average for construction stocks. And not just by a little bit.

Bulls will point to the company's growing free cash flow yield and earnings yield as evidence that Comfort Systems can grow into its current multiple, given the scale and duration of the data center construction cycle. That argument has merits. But with the stock near all-time highs and valuation concerns mounting, a split would at minimum signal management's confidence and keep the stock accessible to a broader base of retail shareholders.

The bar for Comfort Systems isn't going to get any lower. In 2026, the company will face comparisons against a year in which it nearly doubled EPS and grew revenue by 30%. Meeting or exceeding those targets will depend heavily on whether the data center buildout continues at its current pace. By all available evidence, it will.

