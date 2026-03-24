Comfort Systems' Profit Growth Doubles: A Sustainable Trend?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX delivered a standout performance in the fourth quarter of 2025, with earnings growth effectively doubling year over year — raising questions around sustainability. Annual EPS reached $28.88 in 2025, up 98% from $14.60 in 2024, while fourth-quarter EPS surged 129% to $9.37. A primary driver of this bottom-line surge was the company's ability to push quarterly gross margins above 25% for the first time in its history.

The sustainability of this growth is underpinned by a massive and extending backlog, which reached an all-time high of $12 billion at the end of 2025. On a same-store basis, the backlog is 93% higher than it was at the same time last year. Management attributed these gains to disciplined execution, a favorable project mix and strong pricing in a tight labor environment.

Central to this momentum is the strategic expansion into modular construction and high-density data centers. Technology work now accounts for 45% of total revenues, up from 33% the previous year. To meet the relentless demand from its two largest hyperscaler customers, Comfort Systems is increasing its modular capacity from 3 million to 4 million square feet by the end of 2026, with new facilities planned for Texas and North Carolina. This shift toward off-site modular assembly allows for enhanced productivity and better execution on increasingly complex projects.

While management expects continued strength in 2026, including mid- to high-teen same-store revenue growth, the sustainability of this profit surge will depend on the company’s ability to maintain execution discipline, manage labor constraints and capitalize on its growing pipeline of high-value projects.

Comfort Systems vs. Other Market Players

Comfort Systems’ margin expansion mirrors broader industry trends, with peers like Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL and Quanta Services, Inc. PWR also benefiting from strong demand, disciplined execution and a favorable mix of high-value projects across data centers, and industrial and electrical infrastructure markets.

Sterling is experiencing strong growth, driven by its E-Infrastructure Solutions segment, which is benefiting from rising data center demand. In the fourth quarter of 2025, segment revenues surged 123% year over year, while full-year revenues grew 59%, including 40% organic growth. STRL’s adjusted EBITDA increased 70% to $142.1 million, and gross margin improved 30 basis points to a record 21.7%, reflecting a favorable project mix and operational efficiency.

Quanta is a relevant peer with significant exposure to electrical infrastructure and high-demand end markets. Similar to Comfort Systems, the company is benefiting from secular tailwinds tied to AI, data centers, electrification, grid modernization and power generation investment. PWR’s gross profit increased to $1.22 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.06 billion in the prior-year quarter, supported by higher revenue volume and improved project execution.

FIX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this leading building and service provider for mechanical, electrical and plumbing building systems have surged 84.3% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index. The detailed share price performance is shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.46, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend for FIX

FIX’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended upward in the past 30 days. The estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 26.7% and 12%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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