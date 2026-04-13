Comfort Systems Order Momentum Strong: Multi-Year Growth?

Comfort Systems USA FIX has entered 2026 with exceptional order momentum, supported by record backlog levels, strong execution and sustained demand across key end markets. The company’s fourth-quarter 2025 results highlight a business operating at full strength, with both financial performance and forward indicators pointing toward continued growth.

Backlog Signals Multi-Year Visibility for FIX Stock

A key highlight is the company’s backlog, which reached nearly $12 billion at year-end 2025, almost doubling year over year. This surge reflects robust bookings, particularly in technology-driven projects such as data centers. Importantly, management noted that backlog duration is extending due to larger and more complex projects, providing multi-year revenue visibility. Since projects typically convert to revenue over one to two years, this backlog offers a strong foundation for growth through 2027 and beyond.

Data Center & Industrial Demand Driving Orders

The company’s exposure to high-growth verticals is a major catalyst. Technology-related work, largely tied to data centers, accounted for 45% of revenue in 2025, up from 33% in the prior year. Industrial markets overall contributed 67% of revenue, highlighting the strength of mission-critical infrastructure demand. Continued investment from hyperscalers and AI-driven infrastructure buildouts is likely to sustain elevated order inflows.

Execution & Capacity Expansion Support Growth for FIX

Strong execution translates backlog into earnings. Fourth-quarter 2025 revenues rose 42% year over year to $2.65 billion, while EPS more than doubled. At the same time, Comfort Systems is expanding modular capacity and investing in workforce and acquisitions to support future demand.

Outlook: Durable Growth, but Watch Cyclicality

While backlog strength and demand visibility support a multi-year growth narrative, risks remain tied to construction cycles, labor availability and project execution. Still, with strong pipelines and disciplined execution, Comfort Systems appears well-positioned to sustain above-cycle growth in the near to medium term.

Competitive Landscape: Can Peers Match FIX’s Order Strength?

Among its key peers, EMCOR Group EME stands out as a close competitor, given its similar exposure to mechanical and electrical contracting across data centers, industrial facilities and government infrastructure. The company uses its scale and broad service capabilities to compete for large, complex projects, often mirroring Comfort Systems’ backlog-driven visibility.



While EMCOR continues to post steady revenue growth and solid profitability, its expansion tends to be more gradual due to its already sizable base. In comparison, Comfort Systems appears to be gaining stronger near-term momentum, supported by faster backlog growth. Even so, EMCOR’s diversified end-market exposure and nationwide presence make it a strong contender for large, long-duration infrastructure contracts.



Another notable rival is Quanta Services PWR, which competes more heavily on the electrical and infrastructure side, especially in energy and data center-related projects. The company has been expanding into more complex electrical scopes, increasingly overlapping with Comfort Systems in high-growth areas such as technology infrastructure. Its scale in transmission and energy projects supports a robust pipeline tied to long-cycle investments.



That said, Comfort Systems retains an edge through its focus on mechanical systems and modular construction. As demand for integrated, mission-critical solutions continues to rise, competition between Comfort Systems, Quanta and other players is expected to remain intense across large, multi-year project cycles.

FIX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this leading building and service provider for mechanical, electrical and plumbing building systems have surged 70.6% year to date (YTD), outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index. The detailed share price performance is shown in the chart below.

FIX’s Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 42.1, as evidenced by the chart below.

FIX’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend for FIX Stock

Estimates for FIX’s 2026 and 2027 earnings have trended upward in the past 60 days to $36.60 (from $30.61) and $41.00 (from $29.89), respectively. The estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 26.7% and 12%, respectively.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.