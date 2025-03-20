Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Comfort Systems (FIX) standing at $356.79, reflecting a -0.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company witnessed a loss of 9.68% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 5.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.66, signifying a 36.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.7 billion, reflecting a 10.81% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

FIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.87 per share and revenue of $7.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.4% and +7.42%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.02% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Comfort Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comfort Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.01 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.33.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

